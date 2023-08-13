A Pennsylvania man who suffered a medical emergency in the White Mountains of New Hampshire has died despite extensive efforts by rescue crews.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said 21-year-old Jason Apreku of Stroudsburg was hiking with friends Friday when he collapsed on Mount Madison.

His friends called for help and began CPR while an Army National Guard helicopter was dispatched from Concord.

Severe wind kept the helicopter from reaching the hiker, however, and he later died.

Crews carried his body to a hut in below-freezing temperatures, and a helicopter brought him and the rescuers off the mountain Saturday morning.