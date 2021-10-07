"You have breast cancer" - four words people fear. For Zoraida Camacho, that nightmare came true.
"My whole world came crashing down, I didn't know what would happen to me and my children," Camacho said.
Camacho is a survivor, and honorary chair of this year's committee for the 21st annual Pink Light Walk.
"I remember I came for chemo and the nurse grabbed my hand and said, 'I got you,'" Camacho said.
The walk is put on by East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono. The walk starts in front of the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center.
For many in attendance, it's more than just a walk.
"These ladies beside me are best friends," said Vivian Vega, who came with her support group of breast cancer survivors.
"Breast cancer is an everyday thing to us, in a month to bring awareness we like to get out here and do it," Vega said.
Organizers say the walk is held to remember those who died from the disease, support survivors, and help give others a fighting chance in the future.
"Awareness events like this one are critical for early detection, which is key in curing breast cancer," said Shawn Thoms, with the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center.
Organizers say around 300 to 400 people made it out to this year's event.