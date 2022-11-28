WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Two people were shot during a domestic incident in Schuylkill County over the weekend.

At Midnight on Sunday officials were called to the 100 block of Ridge Road in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County for a domestic incident.

Police say there was a fight between the suspect, 24-year-old Aaron Hopkins and his father.

"Before we got there, we had some more information that there was two people that were shot," said Trooper David Beohm of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Authorities say Hopkins shot his father in the stomach and a woman in the arm. They say both had to be flown to hospitals.

"We went in there and we were able to arrest the shooter," continued Trooper Beohm.

Court documents say that family members who were asleep in the adjacent apartment of the same building woke up to a loud commotion.

Authorities say Hopkins entered that apartment and knocked on the bedroom door, telling them he had just been in a fight with his father. According to documents, Hopkins' nose was split open and he was reported acting erratic and intoxicated.

They say he was yelling "it was World War II," and that people were coming to kill them and he needed to find his wife.

Hopkins allegedly left the apartment and tried to go to sleep.

At 1 a.m. is when police say family members woke up because of another commotion and noticed a woman bleeding from her arm. Authorities say Hopkins said he and his wife went to the property for deer camp with his family. They say he and his father had been butchering a deer and consuming alcohol late into the night.

The documents state the two of them got into a fight for an unknown reason and Hopkins was struck in the nose, causing him to "go down."

According to the police, Hopkins said he shot his father and knew it was a mistake after he did it. He is being held in the Schuylkill County prison.