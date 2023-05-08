HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - There have been two deadly police pursuits in the Poconos in less than a month.

The latter of the incidents involves a motorcyclist who Pennsylvania State Police say fled from them and, later, hit a utility pole.

Troopers aren't saying much about the pursuit that happened overnight in Hamilton Township, but they say the driver did not stop when they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. State Police say the pursuit ended on Neyhart Road when the bike went off the road and hit the pole.

Neighbors, who spoke on and off-camera, say the stretch of the road, where the crash happened, is dangerous enough without a police chase involved and that the situation is sad.

Some mentioned that they wished the driver would've stopped during the initial incident.

"Trying to evade the police, what can be said about that?" questioned Gary Dillon of Hamilton Township.

The only indication that a deadly crash happened on Neyhart Road in Hamilton Township remaining Monday night was a piece of a motorcycle driven by the man killed during a pursuit with state troopers.

Neighbors on this part of the street say Neyhart Drive has seen a number of deadly incidents and that drivers go too fast as is, and that's without police involvement.

"Oh yeah, there's blind spots as you go over different humps and stuff and moguls up there, for lack of better word, but yeah, people have been hurt on this road frequently in the past," explained Dillon.

In 2015, a woman was killed while trying to get her mail, according to reports. Dillon recalled that incident and said he has witnessed other wrecks.

It's the second police chase that turned deadly in the Poconos recently. Last month, a 33-year-old woman from Reading died in Tobyhanna Township after a 20-mile pursuit with police. Police say that driver was combative and that there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities say the incident in Hamilton Township started because a motorcyclist failed to stop for a traffic violation and took off. It happened around 1:30 a.m., around when neighbors say it was drizzling.

The motorcyclist's identity, the initial traffic violation at hand, the speed involved at the time of the crash, and whether the rain played a part in the wreck have not yet been released.

Regardless of the outcome of authorities' investigation, neighbors want people to slow down.

"I'm afraid to mow my lawn with the traffic that goes whizzing by at high speeds," said Dillon. "I'm going to invest in cones and put them out there just to safeguard my own safety."

Neighbors tell 69 News they did not hear the wreck when it happened, but they did notice flashing lights from police on scene.