LANSFORD, Pa. - Three children were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Carbon County Monday afternoon.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the home at the 300 block of W Bertsch St. in Lansford. The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m., county dispatchers said.
The three children were taken out of the building and transported to the hospital, dispatchers said. There is no word yet on the specifics of any injuries, or on where and how the fire started.
Fire companies from both Carbon and Schuylkill counties are on scene.
