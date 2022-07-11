KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Three people are dead and several others are hurt after a crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County.
A tractor-trailer and a van were involved in the wreck just after 1 a.m. Monday in the eastbound lanes, about a mile before the exit for the Northeast Extension, authorities said.
The tractor-trailer driver and two adults in the van were killed, according to the county coroner's office. They were pronounced dead at the scene, but their names are not yet being released.
Five other people in the van were hurt, officials said, but the extent of their injuries is not known.
The two vehicles ended up off the highway and in the woods.
I-80 east is closed at exit 274 (Route 534) while emergency crews clear the scene and police investigate.
Police have not yet commented on what happened.