PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Three people are dead following a crash in Carbon County Saturday night.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. at Route 903 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike off-ramp in Penn Forest Township.
State Police Fern Ridge say the driver of a Toyota Camry, identified as Bryan Nissen, 30 of Morris Plains, NJ was traveling north on Route 903 and pulled out in front of a second vehicle while attempting to turn left onto I-476.
The driver of the second vehicle, identified as Brett Knoll, 37 of Jim Thorpe, was traveling south on Route 903 in the left lane. Knoll was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Both drivers were taken to Lehigh Valley - Cedar Crest. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. They were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
Two passengers of the Toyota Camry were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger was air lifted to Geisinger Hospital and died at the hospital.
At this time it appears the three passengers of the Toyota Camry were not properly restrained with safety equipment at the time of the crash, according to a police report.
Charges are pending a further investigation.