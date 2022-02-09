STROUDSBURG, Pa. | The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says three men accused of killing a man over a bottle of Hennessy have entered guilty pleas, in a surprising turn of events.
The jury was selected, the witnesses were in the courtroom ready to testify and the trial was set to begin for the men accused of killing Matthew Santana.
But then - the defendants decided to enter pleas.
More than two and a half years after 20-year-old Santana was shot dead over a bottle of alcohol, three men plead guilty to crimes connected to his death.
The Monroe County District Attorney says the shooter, Davaun Ewin, pleaded guilty to Robbery and third Degree Murder.
Shyheem Mitchell and Nasiem Mayo both plead guilty to Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Voluntary Manslaughter.
Investigators say that Ewin, Mitchell and Mayo were part of the street gang, the Bloods. This all happened back in the summer of 2019, when Santana and two of his friends were drinking a bottle of Henessy at the E Clubhouse in the Poconos.
Authorities say the group of defendants flashed handguns and stole their bottle of Hennessy.
Police say Santana and his friends tried to track down the men on Winter Drive, and as they drove past what was known as the group's 'trap house', gunfire erupted.
When officers got to Winter and Pembrook drives in the association A Pocono Country Place, they found a car in a ditch and Santana dead in the driver's seat.
Police say he was shot in in the neck and side.
Mitchell was sentenced to five to fifteen years in prison, Mayo received six to fifteen, and Ewin received 10 to 40 years behind bars.
At the men's sentencing hearing the judge read a letter from the victim's mother, saying he was her only child, and that the impact of the crime on her has been terrible.