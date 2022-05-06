STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Stroudsburg Fire Department were called to rescue three people from McMichael's Creek, after reports say a child called for help.
An alert for the rescue was sent just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday for three people stuck in the water.
The Stroudsburg Fire Department posted on Facebook that the people were wading in the creek just below the Broad Street waterfall, unable to get back to shore due to the current.
Initial reports indicate that a child was able to call 911.
Fire officials say two adults and a child were pulled from the water. A second child was assisted from the shore on the opposite side of the creek and reunited with his family by the police.
None of the victims were injured.
The Facebook post continued to say that no one was wearing a life jacket at the time of the rescue.
The Stroudsburg Fire Department wrote a message to their followers about the incident:
"This was a very good ending to what can be a disastrous situation. With 3 inches of rain forecast this weekend, we remind you that when you traverse area waterways, please wear a personal flotation device. Currents and water depth can quickly change, and even in the warm weather you can become hypothermic."