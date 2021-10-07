EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Three people who were accused in the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver at the campus of East Stroudsburg University in 2017 have pleaded guilty.
Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvador Roberts pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon, according to Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso.
Berrios, the shooter, entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder, Mancuso said. He faces up to a minimum of 50 years in prison. That sentence is in addition to the approximately 10 years he is already serving on other charges.
Because Berrios was under 18 at the time of the crime, he will not be facing the mandatory life sentence for second-degree murder for adult defendants, Mancuso said.
Carmona and her brother Roberts pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery. They each face a maximum possible sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison.
The trio were accused of making a fake pizza call in order to hold up the delivery driver, Richard Labar.
Investigators have said it was Carmona who called Domino's Pizza on Dec. 11, 2017, placed an order for a pepperoni pizza and cinnamon sticks, and spoke to Labar on the phone.
Investigators said Carmona had second thoughts when Labar arrived at the East Stroudsburg University ROTC building in the middle of the night to drop the order off.
She told 58-year-old Labar he had the wrong house, but according to investigators, at that moment her boyfriend, Israel Berrios, jumped out from behind a bush with a shotgun and pulled the trigger moments later.
Labar died at a local hospital the next day.
Prosecutors previously laid out evidence against the three, with police saying they found a shell casing at the scene and that Carmona even had pizza on her shoe.
The sentencing for Berrios, Carmona, and Roberts is set for early December.