Three people face decades in prison for robbing and killing a pizza delivery driver in East Stroudsburg in 2017.
Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona and Salvador Roberts were sentenced Monday in the shooting death of 58-year-old Richard LaBar, according to the Monroe County district attorney's office.
Carmona, who was 30 at the time, called in a fake pizza order to Domino's around 1 a.m. on December 11, 2017 as part of a plan to rob and shoot a delivery driver on the East Stroudsburg University campus, authorities say.
As LaBar approached Carmona with the pizza, Berrios, Carmona's boyfriend, jumped out from behind the bushes, demanded money and shot LaBar in the face, investigators say.
Carmona and Berrios, who was 17 at the time, went through LaBar's wallet and made off with $100, leaving LaBar wounded on the front stoop of ESU's ROTC building.
They ran to a vehicle waiting for them down the road, and Carmona's brother, 21-year-old Salvador Roberts, drove them away, officials say.
LaBar died at the hospital.
All three pleaded guilty in the case, and were in court Monday for sentencing, the DA's office said.
Berrios was sentenced to 60.5 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. Carmona was sentenced to 29.5-60 years in prison for third-degree murder and robbery. Roberts was sentenced to 25-60 years in prison for third-degree murder and robbery.