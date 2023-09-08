Bulletin: ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN...NORTH CENTRAL GLOUCESTER...MONTGOMERY...
NORTHEASTERN CHESTER...PHILADELPHIA AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE
COUNTIES...
At 1118 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conshohocken,
or 8 miles northwest of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs,
siding, trees, and power lines is possible.
Locations impacted include...
Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Norristown, West Deptford,
Phoenixville, Lansdale, West Norriton, East Norriton, Yeadon,
Woodbury, Conshohocken, Palmyra, Hatboro, Souderton, Folcroft,
Ambler, Paulsboro, Collegeville and Jenkintown.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 320 and 345.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 21 and 36.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 11 and 32.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and 351.
Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 2 and 3.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 20 and 24.
Interstate 676 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 1.
Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4.
Interstate 476 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 19.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
