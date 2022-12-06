POCONO TWP., Pa. - A third person has died after a violent crash near the outlets in the Poconos.

Ruth Gedeon, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, died Monday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.

She was a passenger in the SUV that crashed with an oncoming car Sunday night on Route 611 at Route 715 in Pocono Township, the coroner said. Her death was ruled an accident.

The SUV's driver, 28-year-old Elisha Andre, of Brooklyn, as well as the driver of the car, 33-year-old Alejandro Roman, of Hazleton, died at the scene of the 6:30 p.m. wreck, the Monroe County coroner said Tuesday.

Gedeon was one of three passengers in the SUV who was rushed to the hospital. The conditions of the other two are not known.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash. The Pocono Township police chief said his department received multiple reports of one of the drivers speeding just prior to the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.