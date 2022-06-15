DELAWARE WATER GAP., Pa. - Four people were arrested after detectives found heroin, meth and crack cocaine in their hotel rooms in the Poconos.
The four facing charges are Amanda Petrizzo, 37, of Cresco; Bobby Young, 39, of Kunkletown; Robert Benjamin, 44, of Henryville; and Shannon Wheaton, 45, of Delaware Water Gap.
They were arrested Tuesday after the Monroe County Drug Task Force executed search warrants of two hotel rooms at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on Broad Street, off of Interstate 80, in Delaware Water Gap, said the county district attorney's office.
Investigators found bricks of heroin, an ounce of meth, a small amount of crack cocaine, several cell phones and hundreds of dollars in cash, the DA said.
All admitted to using and selling drugs from the hotel, authorities said.
Petrizzo told investigators she would drive to New Jersey a few times per week to get 10-15 bricks of heroin each trip, to then sell to support her own drug habits and make money since becoming homeless, the DA said. She said she had been selling drugs for about a year in Monroe County.
Petrizzo is being held in Monroe County jail on $25,000 bail, and Young and Benjamin are also behind bars on $5,000 bail. Wheaton was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.