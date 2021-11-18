POCONO TWP., Pa. - Four young adults are facing charges after leading police on a chase in Monroe County.
Pocono Mountain Regional police started pursuing a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in Mount Pocono, then lost sight of the vehicle on Route 611 in Pocono Township, said state police.
Troopers working a separate incident on Route 611 spotted the fleeing vehicle and gave chase, continuing onto Interstate 80 eastbound, police said.
During the pursuit, the vehicle hit a marked state police vehicle.
Troopers used spike strips and the vehicle eventually came to a stop at exit 309 on I-80, officials said.
Katelyn Santos, 19; Shawn Batista, 21; Jaylene Santos, 21; and Daniel Flores, 18, all of the Bronx, New York, were taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, fleeing and eluding, and drug offenses, state police said.
The Monroe County district attorney's office approved charges.