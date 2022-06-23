MT. POCONO, Pa. - Four people have been charged in connection with vehicle thefts in Monroe County.
The people would break into businesses involved in the sale or servicing of vehicles in Mount Pocono, steal the keys to the vehicles within the lots, and then steal the vehicles, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Shateek Burks, 18, is charged with burglary, conspiracy to receive stolen property, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft, criminal trespass, and flight to avoid apprehension. He was arraigned and committed to Monroe County Correctional Facility under $50,000 bail.
Jahlea Gary, 19, has been charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. She was arraigned and committed to Monroe County Correctional Facility under $10,000 bail.
A 15 year old juvenile has been charged through the Juvenile system with burglary, theft and receiving allegations. The juvenile was committed to a juvenile detention facility. An allegation will be filed against a 17 year old juvenile for hindering apprehension and related charges. This juvenile was released to his parents.
Police investigated the string of burglaries throughout the spring of 2022.
One of the vehicles stolen was a Toyota Camry. Police say they tried to stop the vehicle on May 28, but the driver fled police, and a pursuit ensued. After the driver stopped, four people got out of the vehicle and ran away, according to the news release.
A search of the Camry revealed a cell phone and virtual wallet to the 15-year-old juvenile, police said. The search also revealed a connection between the juvenile and Shateek Burks, according to the news release. Police say a stolen handgun was also located within the vehicle.
In another instance, police were called to A Pocono Country Place for a vehicle that had just been stolen. Police then took a report of a stolen Ford Focus. Police were then called to a residence within A Pocono Country Place for a homeowner that observed a suspicious vehicle pull into her driveway, according to police. Police determined the vehicle to be the stolen Ford.
The homeowner then described the two males in possession of the Ford as the same as the known description of Burks and a juvenile, according to the news release. Police then responded to the known home of the juvenile within A Pocono Country Place.
Upon arrival, police observed the juvenile upon the deck of the home. The juvenile quickly retreated into the house, police said.
Police then formed a perimeter around the house and made contact with Jahlea Gary. Police requested that Gary have the juvenile exit the home and asked if anyone else was within the home. Gary denied that the juvenile was within the home and said that it was only her and her sisters within the house, police said. Police told Gary that the juvenile, along with Burks, were now wanted in connection with the crime spree. Police say Gary continued to obstruct the investigation and refused to produce the juvenile and continued to deny that Burks was present within the home.
After some time, police were able to have the juvenile exit the home. He was subsequently taken into custody. As police were interacting with the juvenile and Gary in the front of the residence, Burks jumped from a window at the rear and ran past perimeter officers who engaged in a foot pursuit, according to police. Gary was then taken into custody for hindering apprehension and prosecution, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest while being taken into custody.
Police also determined that Gary is currently out on $15,000 bail for conspiracy to commit robbery filed by the Pennsylvania State Police for an incident in Polk Township on June 18.
During this time, Burks sought assistance from a friend within the development in obtaining a phone charger for him. Burks told the friend that he was being chased by police and his phone was dying. Burks needed to charge the phone so that he could coordinate an escape from the area, police said. During this time, police say they observed Burks in the company of the friend, a-17 year old juvenile.
Police ordered the two to stop, but both fled from police again, according to the news release. Police were able to apprehend the 17-year-old. At some point, Burks was able to escape the area. Police later located Burks at his mother's residence within the Snowshoe Condominiums. A search warrant was then served at the apartment and police were able to obtain evidence linking Burks to many of the crimes, according to the news release.