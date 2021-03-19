In a 75-page lawsuit, four Schuylkill County employees say they were sexually harassed by County Commissioner George Halcovage for years.
In the complaint, the women say Halcovage routinely said sexually charged things to them and made unwanted sexual advances.
One of the women claims Halcovage pressured her to perform sexual favors.
The complaint alleges Halcovage stalked some of the women outside of work, disrupted romantic relationships and threatened to insert himself into a child custody situation.
The suit also names the county administrator, the solicitor and two human resources employees because the women claim the officials were either told about the alleged behavior or witnessed it first hand, and did nothing about it.
The women say when they pushed back against the alleged behavior, they allegedly faced threats and retaliation by Halcovage.
In June, the county investigated claims involving Halcovage and determined he violated county sexual harassment policy and other policies.
But county officials said because Halcovage is an elected official, he could only be removed after a criminal conviction or impeachment. At the time, Halcovage denied the allegations.
Halcovage, the solicitor and administrator could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit.
A human resources employee said she could not comment.