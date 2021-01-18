TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Four people were hurt after multiple shootings in the area of Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County Monday.
Two victims were found at A Pocono Country Place on Ledgewood Drive, Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said in a news conference Monday night. A 47-year-old woman was shot in the back, and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm, Wagner said.
Police also found a 20-year-old victim in a parking lot near Kings Way and Route 196 with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, Wagner said.
Police found another 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg at Kings Way and Campbell Drive after responding to the report of a vehicle crash, Wagner said.
Wagner said the conditions of the victims are unknown. Wagner said the woman who was shot in the back was flown to a trauma center.
Wagner said police are interviewing persons of interest in the case, and authorities were applying for warrants allowing them to search residences and vehicles.
Wagner said there were multiple witnesses.
Police are working under the premise that the shootings are connected, according to the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management. Police are asking those on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place and to report any suspicious activity.
