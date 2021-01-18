COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a string of shootings in a Poconos community Monday evening.
Four people were hurt after multiple shootings at multiple locations in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County.
"We are still trying to sort through exactly what we have. There's a lot of answers that either I don't know, or that I can't give out for investigative purposes right now," said Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner, during a news conference late Monday night.
The first gunshots rang out just after 5 p.m. Police were called to a report of multiple gunshots being fired at a vehicle in the area of Route 196, near the Tobyhanna Shopping Center, according to a news release issued by Wagner.
"As officers began to respond to that location, in short succession, in a very rapid amount of time, we started receiving other calls regarding additional shootings in the township," Wagner said.
While police were investigating, they heard rapid gunfire in the area and were then called to 5330 Ledgewood Drive, where two victims were found. A 47-year-old woman had been shot in the back, and a 19-year-old man had been shot the arm, Wagner said. Both wounds are believed to have been caused by a high velocity round.
At the same time, police received another call and found a 20-year-old man in a vehicle near the intersection of Kings Way and Route 196, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, Wagner said.
Police then received an additional dispatch of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Kings Way and Campbell Drive. There, they found a 20-year-old man within the vehicle who had been shot in the leg at another residence within the Pocono Farms East development.
Wagner said the conditions of the victims are unknown, but he does know the woman who was shot in the back was flown to a trauma center, he said.
Wagner said police are interviewing persons of interest in the case, and authorities were applying for warrants allowing them to search residences and vehicles. No charges have been filed yet, he said during the news conference.
"We are looking for multiple people, the exact number I can't give that out at this point," Wagner said.
There were multiple witnesses, who are also being interviewed, he said.
Police are working under the premise that the shootings are connected, according to the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management.
Police asked the local community to shelter in place and expect elevated police activity in the area of the Route 196 corridor, the Pocono Country Place development and the Pocono Farms East development.
Police lifted the shelter-in-place recommendation early Tuesday morning, according to the county Office of Emergency Management, saying the investigation is ongoing but police do not believe the public is in imminent danger.
Residents should report any suspicious activity or information relevant to the shootings, by calling the Pocono Mountain Regional Police at 570-895-2400.
