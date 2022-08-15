BERWICK, Pa. - Four people remain in critical condition after a car drove into a fundraiser for the victims of a horrific fire in Luzerne County.

We are hearing from someone who survived the crash that police tell us was intentional. At the scene of the crash on East 2nd Street in Berwick, a memorial to the victims is growing. That's where we met Roseann Tordorello, who was hit by the car.

"I just came from the doctor's, and I wanted to pass this site again just to pray upon the people, basically. So that's why I came out today was to just pray. You know, I'm thankful I'm alive," said Tordorello.

Tordorello was with dozens of others at the Intoxicology Department bar Saturday night, raising money for the victims of another tragedy, a deadly fire in neighboring Nescopeck that killed 10 people on August 5, but she said the event changed in an instant.

"This maniac came flying through. I was standing right where the raffles were and my back was turned toward the incident and he hit me with his car, and I flew into the gated area," said Tordorello.

State Police said the driver was 24-year-old Adrian Reyes. After killing one person and injuring 17 others in the crash, police said he drove home and murdered his mother with a hammer.

Police said he was not previously on their radar.

"It's tough to see warning signs of something like this, to this magnitude. This was absolute chaos at both scenes," said Trooper Anthony Petroski.

"We never thought in a million years that something like this was going to happen," said Berwick Fire Chief Gene Boone.

Boone said his volunteer crew jumped into action to save victims like Tordorello.

"I've never been more proud of the fire service, the police department, and EMS," said Boone.

"The EMS were amazing. There were volunteers coming from everywhere," said Tordorello.

But Tordorello said, even with the alleged culprit arrested, she's still on edge.

"I'm still spooked. I mean it's nothing that you're going to get out of your mind," said Tordorello.