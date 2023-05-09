POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Pottsville's fire chief says an 11-year-old girl used tips she learned in school to help her family escape their burning home.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday in a housing project on West Arch Street.

The chief says a police officer was first on the scene, and the girl jumped into his arms from a second-floor window.

She and her mom were then flown to a hospital. Two other children were taken there by ambulance.

A state police fire marshal is looking for the cause of the fire.