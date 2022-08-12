The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties.

Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23 budget for conservation, recreation, and preservation throughout the commonwealth. The media release says the funding will also be used to develop three new state parks in locations to be announced later this year.

The department says it is working with a consultant to develop and implement a motorized recreation plan, which will include community and stakeholder feedback.

DCNR rangers will be patrolling the site to manage existing activity and control unauthorized use until the motorized recreation area opens, which is expected in the summer of 2024.

The project serves as a new model for utilizing Liquid Fuels funds and state Department of Environmental Protection restoration funds to conserve land while also expanding opportunities for ATVs, dirt bikes, off-highway vehicles and other forms of recreation, DCNR reports.