HARRISBURG, Pa. - —Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday five people were arrested for their roles in the distribution and trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding region.
Said Rivera, Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel are charged with corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl, criminal conspiracy to commit these offenses, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rivera is a felon not to possess a firearm and will also be charged with that offense, according to a news release from the AG's office.
Shapiro said Rivera was the ring leader, while Hall, Tice, Turolis, and Weikel were dealers.
Investigators determined that the five people orchestrated the sale and distribution of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and one pound of methamphetamine per week in the region over the past year, the AG's office said.
Search warrants were executed at various locations associated with the defendants in Schuylkill County. The AG's office said searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 368 doses of methamphetamine, approximately 2300 doses of fentanyl, two bags of fentanyl pills (approx. 55 grams), approximately 746 individually packaged bags each containing fentanyl, four rifles, one pistol, $8,052 in cash, several digital scales, and packaging materials.
Additional fentanyl, paraphernalia and ammunition were found in a search of a car used in the drug operation, according to the news release.
Due to its low cost and high potency, fentanyl has increasingly replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania, the AG's office said. In 2021, the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl than in the previous four years combined, while seizures of heroin declined.