COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Five people are in custody after gunfire rang out across Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County Monday night.
All are facing charges in the series of shootings that left four people injured in multiple locations along the Route 196 corridor, announced Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner, during a news conference Tuesday.
"What we learned is that this really all started as a mistaken identity," Wagner said.
A 16-year-old man, whose name was not released but is being charged as an adult, as well as 22-year-old Laron Watson and 21-year-old Solidin Hamilton, all of Tobyhanna, are facing a long list of charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Two women, 20-year-old Jahlayah Blondell and 19-year-old Aja-Nay Watson, are also facing charges. Watson was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension, while Blondell was just charged with hindering apprehension, police said.
"We do not feel that the community is in any further danger, and we believe that we have all the suspects in custody at this time," Wagner said. A shelter-in-place had been issued Monday night before being lifted early Tuesday morning.
Wagner said this is what allegedly happened:
Watson, Hamilton, Watson, the 16-year-old, and a fifth person, Courtney Newman, were all in a Volvo together when they saw a black Mercedes driving out of A Pocono Country Place development. They believed someone in the Mercedes was someone they had past problems with, so the group in the Volvo started firing rounds at the Mercedes, as a moving gun battle began down Route 196, police said.
The Mercedes pulled into the Tobyhanna Shopping Center, which is when officers started receiving calls about gunfire around 5 p.m. The occupants in both vehicles were firing shots at each other, as both men in the Mercedes were also armed.
Newman, 20, was hit in the head, and ended up being transferred into a third vehicle at the shopping center. That vehicle had three female acquaintances in it, including Aja-Nay Watson, who had originally been in the Volvo, as well as Jahlayah Blondell and a third person, whose name is being withheld. The women gave deceptive answers to police then tried to take Newman to the hospital, before flagging down police at Kings Way and Route 196, police said.
Meanwhile, the Volvo with Laron Watson, Hamilton, and the 16-year-old took off from the shopping center and drove to a home on Ledgewood Drive in A Pocono Country Place, believing it to be associated with their intended target. The group fired shots at the home, hitting a 47-year-old woman in the back and 19-year-old man in the arm. Both were inside their home and were not associated with or known to the alleged shooters, Wagner said.
Officers at the Tobyhanna Shopping Center heard that rapid gunfire, and rushed to the home to find the two victims.
After leaving the Ledgewood Drive address, Watson, believed to be alone, went to another home in the Pocono Farms East development, again believing the intended victim would be there, police said.
Watson encountered a 20-year-old at that home, and shot him in the leg, police said. Authorities do not know of any connections between Watson and that victim.
Police said they executed eight search warrants during the intensive and exhaustive investigation to piece together what they think happened.
One of the people in the hospital could also be brought up on charges, Wagner said. The investigation is ongoing.