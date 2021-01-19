COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Five people are in custody after gunfire rang out across Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County Monday night.
All are facing charges in the series of shootings that left four people injured in multiple locations along the Route 196 corridor, announced Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner, during a news conference Tuesday.
"What we learned is that this really all started as a mistaken identity," Wagner said.
A 16-year-old man, as well as 22-year-old Laron Watson and 21-year-old Solidin Hamilton, all of Tobyhanna, are facing a long list of charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Two women, 20-year-old Jahlayah Blondell and 19-year-old Aja Nay Watson, are also facing charges. Watson was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and hindering apprehension, while Blondell was just charged with hindering apprehension, police said.
"We do not feel that the community is in any further danger, and we believe that we have all the suspects in custody at this time," Wagner said.
Wagner said the first two victims found Monday evening were a case of mistaken identity. A 47-year-old woman was shot in the back and a 19-year-old man was shot in the arm at a home on Ledgewood Drive in A Pocono Country Place. The alleged shooters thought they were someone else, Wagner said.
Minutes before they were shot, police had been called to a report of shots fired at a vehicle near Route 196, near the Tobyhanna Shopping Center. Responding officers then heard rapid gunfire, which was the shooting on Ledgewood Drive.
Multiple calls for shootings around the township then started pouring in. Police found a 20-year-old man in a vehicle near the intersection of Kings Way and Route 196. He had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, police said late Monday.
A fourth victim was found shortly after that, when officers were called to a crash at Kings Way and Campbell Way. Another 20-year-old man, found in a vehicle at the intersection, had been shot in the leg at a home in the Pocono Farms East development, police said.
Wagner said Tuesday that victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
All four victims are in stable condition at the hospital, the chief said.
This story will be updated. WFMZ's Ali Reid will have the latest details in a live report on 69 News at Noon.