Kunkletown fire 2-10-22_1

Crews on the scene of a fire in the 5100 block of Brook Road in Kunkletown.

 Rich Rolen | for 69 News

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. – First responders and the coroner were on the scene of a house fire late Thursday night in Kunkletown, Polk Township, in Monroe County.

As a result of the deadly blaze, five people have been pronounced dead. One woman and four children died, according to the coroner.

The exact cause of death or the victims' identities have not yet been released.

Kunkletown fire 2-10-22_2

Aerial view of the Brook Road fire where a coroner was called to the scene.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the blaze in the 5100 block of Brook Road at 11:19 p.m.

The house is still standing, and there’s a playground in the backyard that's not damaged.

Pennsylvania State Police – Lehighton is involved in the investigation. 

WFMZ reporters are still on the scene, gathering more information.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.