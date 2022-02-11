KUNKLETOWN, Pa. – First responders and the coroner were on the scene of a house fire late Thursday night in Kunkletown, Polk Township, in Monroe County.
As a result of the deadly blaze, five people have been pronounced dead. One woman and four children died, according to the coroner.
The exact cause of death or the victims' identities have not yet been released.
Officials say crews were dispatched to the blaze in the 5100 block of Brook Road at 11:19 p.m.
The house is still standing, and there’s a playground in the backyard that's not damaged.
Pennsylvania State Police – Lehighton is involved in the investigation.
WFMZ reporters are still on the scene, gathering more information.