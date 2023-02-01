POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Jon Bowman, Charlie Dries, Joe Connors, Scott Krater and Scott Taylor are the Schuylkill County Super Bowl team.

"How are you guys feeling about Super Bowl Sunday?" I asked the men inside a Pottsville fire department.

"Super enthusiastic, I can say, being an Eagles fan," Bowman said.

Aside from working as Schuylkill County law enforcement and first responders, the five do security at Eagles home games for Apex Security. They will get their assignments when they land in Arizona.

Their super security plan was hatched before the season. Dries has family near Phoenix, so the crew applied to work the game in August. The Eagles playing is a big bonus.

"The fact that Philadelphia is playing and the general manager for Kansas City is actually from Mount Carmel, just up the road from Pottsville there," Krater said.

Scott Taylor and Joe Connors have Super Bowl experience. The pair worked events in the leadup to the 2020 game in Miami.

"Just go out and have a good time," Connors told the group.

"I think as far as structure, it's kind of uniform, regardless of where you're at. They have it pretty well figured out as far as staffing issues," Taylor said.

As they prepare to depart, they do so with a sense of security that comes with being on a winning team.

"Very, very, very special. To be able to, to work, you know, the biggest game of the year and by far this is this is the highlight of my gameday experience," Bowman said.