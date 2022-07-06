POTTSVILLE, Pa - The population of Pottsville, Schuylkill County is expected to more than double this weekend during the return of Yuengling's Summer Concert featuring Lee Brice.
“I've heard the numbers growing in the past couple of days,” said Mayor Dave Clews. “The last realistic number I heard was about 50,000."
With those anticipated numbers, heightened security is on everyone's mind.
I know the FBI has been working with them because when you're talking these kind of numbers in a small town in today's society, it's important to make sure everybody is going to be safe,” said Clews.
The last big bash was the 2019 190th Yuengling Birthday with 90's band Better Than Ezra doing more than good in drawing crowds.
The Mayor says he's been at prep meetings where he's impressed with the level of detail from local and state police.
"Awfully secure, I talked to our police chief this morning,” said Clews. “Said we are ready to go and he said you don't have to worry."
Country Music star Lee Brice will close out a full day of live music, food and fun across the city.
“It's huge for the city of Pottsville for somebody with this kind of star power coming in,” Clews said.
As first responders ready the city for this weekend, the local business community is prepping for a big boost.
"For a great time with the businesses downtown,” said Clews, "this is as good as it gets."
Recent revitalization efforts are starting to change some of the streets.
"I couldn't think of a better time. We have a lot of new businesses coming in,” he said.
The free event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday and wraps up at 10 p.m. with fireworks