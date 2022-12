WHITE HAVEN, Pa. - Jack Frost Resort will hold a 50th anniversary ribbon cutting Saturday.

It's also in correlation with Big Boulder Ski Resort's 75th Anniversary.

The Carbon County resorts are introducing five new lifts this year.

Today was also supposed to be Big Boulder's opening day, but it has been canceled due to electrical system issues.

Jack Frost will remain open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January first.