POCONO TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a 2005 homicide.

Carlos Alamo Jr., 50, was found dead at the Wine Press Inn Apartments in Bartonsville, near Route 611 in Pocono Township, according to state police.

Alamo was last known to be alive on Nov. 10, 2005 at 11 p.m.

State police say an autopsy revealed that Alamo died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

Many people knew him by the nickname “Old School,” state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-220-8475 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.