GILBERTON, Pa. - As 2020 comes to a close, 69 News reporters are looking back on some of their most memorable stories in 2020.
The year has been tough, with economic troubles for some, a pandemic, and then a flood that many in Gilberton, Schuylkill County say was not simply an act of nature.
For WFMZ's Will Lewis, the grit and determination from people in the borough to not let floodwaters or tough times wash them off the map is what sticks with him.
Six months ago, in June, you needed a boat to move along Main Street in Gilberton.
Now, cars move freely, as Will Lewis went back to the borough last week as a storm was coming in. Luckily, this one was a snow storm, because water still causes a lot of problems.
"We went from four diesel pumps down to two. In the middle of winter, freezing temps, that's not good," said Chief Frank Jackowiak, Continental Hose Company #3.
Over the summer, PennDOT was working on a Route 924 bridge project.
After some heavy rain, feet of water flooded part of the borough.
The pumps became a necessity to protect against another flood.
The townspeople were determined to not to get beat down by the elements, and family members helped clean basements and recover.
But six months later...
"State denied responsibility, it's not their fault," said Jackowiak.
The borough council held a meeting and said they are doing everything they can to get aid from the Commonwealth
"If we got 17 inches of rain, I would have said, 'oh well this is what happens, Mother Nature,' but this wasn't Mother Nature that did this to us," said Mayor Mary Lou Hannon, back on June 15 amid the flooding.
Last week, residents said they still blame the bridge project.
The damage may be done. There hasn't been a heavy rain like that since, and the new bridge is now open.
People are trying to make sure the borough survives.
"We're still dealing with the pump company, we worked with them a bit, we've returned two of the pumps. We still have a couple here," said Jackowiak.
But the pump system still needs work. Road crews must constantly drain the hoses to prevent freeze in case the water rises again.
"It's still rough all the way around," Jackowiak said.
Just like days after the flood hit.
"People work hard to maintain their property, it's difficult to see, difficult to see my hometown go through this," said resident Michael Kowker, in June.
Residents say they will keep working, because if 2020 has showed us anything, it's shown that working together can build a bridge to better future.