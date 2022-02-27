POTTSVILLE, Pa. - During his time with NATO, Four-Star Army General George Joulwan saw the Berlin Wall rise and then fall.
The Pottsville native served as the Supreme Allied Commander from 1993 to 1997 and has been watching Russia's invasion of Ukraine closely.
General Joulwan spoke with 69 News reporter Jaccii Farris about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the attack here in Pennsylvania.
69 News is sharing the entire interview:
JACCII: General, let's talk a little bit about, you know, what's been happening in Ukraine, the invasion with the Russians, they are just pounding and getting so close to taking over. So, talk to me a little bit about the invasion so far and what your thoughts have been, as you've watched this unfold?
GENERAL JOULWAN: Well, our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people, they have taken on a juggernaut here of Russia. And, and they are trying to defend our country. And it is criminal to me to what Russia is doing to Ukraine as a sovereign country. They're trying to impose their will on that country.
So, I think that what is happening in the world community and particularly, hopefully, in the United States with a united front here, are both parties are trying to bring and unite and support what Ukraine is trying to do. What the president is trying to do in order to really take actions without sending a lot of troops into Ukraine, actions to try to punish the Russian regime.
JACCII: Now, President Zelenskyy was on television this morning. And he basically said, you know, as Ukrainians, we are fighting this by ourselves. He says the sanctions just aren't enough to, you know, slow this juggernaut that you had mentioned. So, in your opinion, should we be doing more? And what can we be doing?
I know, you mentioned in our telephone conversation, a couple of treaties and acts and things like that, where we promise to help them. So should we be doing more? And are they connected at all to those things that you mentioned?
GENERAL JOULWAN: Well, I think so. And again, my memory goes back, the night the early 1990s, when the Berlin Wall fell when the Iron Curtain fell. And we started to look at the post cold war Europe, and the heads of state of NATO came up with a Partnership for Peace as an initiative. And we already had a state partnership program. And Ukraine was part of that, they came to Paris in 1997. And this was approved.
And what it meant was that we would have an exchange with Ukraine, they can be involved in our meetings, and they contributed when I went into Bosnia, a full battalion to the 60,000 man force that went in. And that's when there were contributors for what we're trying to do. And they also have what we call a state partnership program. There are 70 of those. Most people don't understand that. But there are 70 partnership programs around the world.
I started it down in Latin America, and we added to it in Europe. And their state partnership is with California. So, you have a state that can bend the reserve and guard forces to help train with with the Ukrainians. This was brought back to the late 90s. And the key is what is the role of the military in a democratic political state, rather than repressive, repressive communist regime? Like we haven't been so they bought into that.
They have tried to develop relationships with NATO. And and so I and though their president lately has been under the gun, I really admired what he said, I'm not going to leave, I'm gonna stay here and fight for my country. Those are great words. And and that's what he is trying to do. We ought to give them as much support as we can.
We've given them a lot of equipment, the alliance has given them a lot of equipment and and they are fighting for their country. And so this Russian juggernaut that's coming at them. I called it yesterday, the sort of, like the Blitzkrieg of World War Two by the Germans.
They are coming out in from all sides. But they've taken some casualties. And they you know, they're out numbered, but I think they're fighting very strongly, we ought to try to help them with intelligence and anything else we can.
JACCII: So helping them with intelligence, we've already given them weapons, and a lot of these weapons have been a lot of handguns and weapons have been given to the citizenry, and they're basically fighting this on their own. Should they be doing anything else?
I know that the President has said he's going to send 7000 more troops to bolster NATO forces. But I mean, and I know that, in the discussion, a lot of people are saying that the United States is afraid to, they don't want to take on Russia. But I mean, do you feel like something needs to be done militarily? Or should we just wait around the borders and watch this fight?
GENERAL JOULWAN: We should look at the millions of millions of equipment already given them. We've given them a very key one which Javelin missiles, which are very effective against tanks, and I think they're using it. There have not only been Ukraine casualties, there have been Russian casualties as well. And, and so we've given them.
What the biggest concern is, is from the air, Russian airstrikes in Kiev. And some of that has already occurred, and the rockets are firing into Kiev, and the surrounding area are having an impact. But the Ukrainians are holding out, we ought to give them as much moral support as well as equipment, and political and diplomatic support. And that's what I think we've been doing. And we'll try to do.
President Biden is, is one of my one of my best supporters when I was commander in Europe in the 90s. And he believes in the Alliance, he believes in united effort, and we're trying to get that.
JACCII: Now, I watched your CNN interview that you did yesterday, and you mentioned air shield, what exactly is that? And can we do that without?
I mean, Russia's not excited that we're hanging out around the borders, and we're providing weapons, and they gave us a very strong warning, you know, kind of alluding to their nuclear capabilities. So this air shield that you mentioned, what exactly is that? And how would that happen?
GENERAL JOULWAN: We've done that in, in the past, it's it's a, it's a, in Israel, what they've created an Iron Dome, as they call it, which protects them from incoming missiles. And, and so they can react. There's a hesitancy to do that, because it would, it would involve resources that we've held back from other countries.
I think, in time it may come. But I hope that we give them something I talked about an air cap over the capital of Kiev. And it will require in getting involvement in the aircrafts that are coming in. And we have not done that in Ukraine. But the Ukrainian forces that can shoot down Russian aircraft, and engage Russian aircraft, I just think we, if we had the possibility to put an air cap over the Capitol, I think that would be very helpful.
I said, yesterday that, I think, without that, it's going to be a very difficult day in Kiev, it's gonna, they're gonna take a lot of casualties. And we all do all we can to try to protect that.
JACCII: So, if we don't do that, if we do, you know, sit around the borders and watch with our NATO allies, and just kind of watch this unfold. Where is this going to stop? Is it going to stop at Ukraine's western border, or is it going to go further? You think?
GENERAL JOULWAN: I think our president has put the Alliance back together again. So you have you have nearly 30 nations that include many of the former Warsaw Pact countries that are united in this effort, and that, to me is extremely important.
So where it's going, I think we're, we're watching it hour by hour, but we're trying to get as much, not only military support to the Ukrainians, but political and diplomatic and economic support to them. All that is possible. And we've been, we've at least I must tell you, I've been proud of the fight they're putting against a very strong enemy. And they've been fighting in the streets. Where men, women, I would say even some children have stood up and said, We're going to stand for our country and fight. That's something we should be supporting and, and trying to develop.
I'm afraid the Russians have another plan that what they want to do is destroy this political will within Europe and within Ukraine. And I think they're having a hard time doing that, I think that if the Ukrainians can hold on, I think, well, the Russians may realize they made a big mistake, if this goes into a prolonged conflict, and I just hope the Ukrainians can have the political will and the military might to hold on.
JACCII: So you said that you're proud of the fight that the Ukrainian people are putting up against the Russians. And you mentioned that you think it would be a good idea to do the air cap. But when you look at the United States response, because you are, you know, the former United States European Command and Supreme Allied Commander, you know, if you were in the driving seat, you know, if you were in the mix, you know, would you.. Are you happy with the way the United States is proceeding?
GENERAL JOULWAN: You know, you have to understand the alliance. And I've served in NATO from a second lieutenant to four star general, I was there when the Berlin Wall was being built, and I was in the Fulda gap when it came down. So, I'm an alliance guy. I think that what we continue to need to do is to apply diplomatic pressure on the Russians to, to to ease or pull back from their incursion into into Ukraine.
We are looking what we could do to give the intelligence and the armament. The Ukrainians now making decision that they will fight, what more can we give them? Can we give them intelligence? We're giving them some, but what what else can we do? And I'm afraid we're going to be see cyber attacks as well. We're already seeing some of them. And what we want to do more than anything else is, is not let the Ukrainians think with the bandwidth, we haven't least, my knowledge, if I were there, I would be very strong in support of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military, they're fighting for their country, their president had not agreed to leave. He says we're gonna stay and fight. That is something we should admire.
And it is, it is what happens when free people and they've been under the yoke of Russia for so long. When free people that breathe free air, they will fight and they will fight for their country, we would do that. We've done that in our country, for those for so many years, in our Revolutionary War, try to dictate things to us as colony, and we fought back. And we've been in World War One, World War Two, Korea.
And as I remember, in Bosnia, we had nearly nearly 35-40 countries involved. So, this United Alliance effort is something that the United States should be very proud of what they've accomplished, in bringing them together with a common purpose and a common, on the way ahead. And that democracy is extremely important, not autocracy. And what you see in Russia is a, a tyrant that is, you know, is wrecking havoc on a neighbor. That should not be allowed.
How can we help the Ukraine politically diplomatically, economically? As well as militarily is to me very important. And we're at a crucial point right now. The capital Kiev is under attack and that is a beautiful city, if you ever been in the domes and these cathedrals, unbelievable. And I just look and cringe when I think what might occur in that beautiful city and beautiful people that are in that city.
JACCII: Now, you mentioned, you know, we need to apply more diplomatic pressure, we need to help with intelligence, things like that. But there's some talk that, you know, Putin has an idea that he wants to reassemble the former USSR. And as you mentioned, a lot of those countries are members of NATO.
If he does go beyond Ukraine's borders and tries to, I guess, continue to drive into one of those countries. That's the point where the United States, it's World War Three at that point?
GENERAL JOULWAN: Well, I think the alliance would intervene early to say, let me tell you what the cost of this is going to be. And you have that problem. And I've been to all these countries and in the north, in the Baltic countries, you have Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, by the way, Lithuania, the state partnership program with Lithuania is Pennsylvania. And, and they've been coming back and forth. And so we have, we have 25 years of presence in those countries.
And it was a jumping off point in the Cold War for the Russian forces had their airborne reserved there that would come in... So there's a big Russian, retired as well as military former military presence. But if there is any action against those, that's an Article Five violation.
And NATO will take some action, we've already moved some, some aircraft up there. And we're monitoring that very closely to ensure that we know about it before it happens.
JACCII: So, I asked you pretty much all the questions that that I could think of in terms of what's happening today and with the current with the conflict. Is there anything that I didn't ask you? What do you think the people in Pennsylvania should know about this, and you know, that maybe they don't realize?
GENERAL JOULWAN: People in Pennsylvania, understand, they understand freedom. They've participated in every war of our country from the Revolutionary War, all the way through the Civil War, and all the way to the front, in Afghanistan and Iraq. They understand what it is to fight. And they understand what freedom is all about.
And so I would thank them for their support, then and now. And it's going to be very important that they stand up and be counted. When the going gets tough, going is just going to get tough.
JACCII: Yeah, well, I would imagine there's a couple of people, at least that would sit in Pennsylvania that would say, why should I care about what's happening in Ukraine?
GENERAL JOULWAN: I'm sure there are many, not just in Pennsylvania, but others. And, I've watched the former president, belittle the Alliance, and you have the current president who is trying to pull it together.. the alliance strength.
JACCII: Why should somebody in you know, Pottsville, or Allentown or Philadelphia, for that matter, really care about what happens in Ukraine?
GENERAL JOULWAN: Because what happens in Ukraine will affect the future of our children and grandchildren. I think it's important in Pennsylvania, Pottsville, Allentown, the eastern part of Pennsylvania, tough, good, patriotic Americans to stand up and be counted. And, and and support whatever their political party, support our country and our president as he's he goes through a very difficult period. And I just hope they do that. I know they will. Because they have for the last 200 and some years, so they'll do it again.