NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police say in a news release that seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a house fire in Luzerne County.
Authorities say a criminal investigation is underway in the fire early Friday in Nescopeck.
The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7.
Nescopeck volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that he realized when he responded to the blaze that the victims were his relatives.
Three adults made it out of the house safely.
State police say the fire completely destroyed the house.
