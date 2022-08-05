NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania State Police say in a news release that seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a house fire in Luzerne County.

Authorities say a criminal investigation is underway in the fire early Friday in Nescopeck.

The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7.

Nescopeck volunteer firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that he realized when he responded to the blaze that the victims were his relatives.

Three adults made it out of the house safely.

State police say the fire completely destroyed the house.

69 News Reporter Sara Madonna will have more on the story on 69 News at 10.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.