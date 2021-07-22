POTTSVILLE, Pa. - He is a 7-time Emmy award winner who's been part of some of the biggest shows and movies in Hollywood history.
But Ed Asner's talents took center stage on a smaller stage - at the Majestic Theater in Pottsville Thursday night, as audiences were delighted with a true-life story about a man preparing for an operation he doesn't want.
"You're going to see me at death's door brought back wittily," Asner says.
"I always liked Ed Asner," says Ruth Kerns, who drove from St. Clair to see the show. She adds, "Also, my husband just went through prostate surgery, so turn something serious into something funny!"
Fans lined up, delighted to see the star.
"Not a lot of big names come to Pottsville, so we heard it was comin' to town and jumped on it," says Michael Siro, of Pottsville.
Asner is nothing short of Hollywood royalty. He's probably best known for his role on an iconic TV show.
Asner played Lou Grant during the 70's and 80's on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off series Lou Grant.
"It was wonderful," Ed remembers. "It was all teamwork and humorous and love of each other."
Younger generations may recognize him as the lovable Santa Claus in the hit Christmas film "Elf," or his voice in the hit children's movie, "Up."
The 91-year-old still hasn't shut the door on acting. He's still traveling around doing his new play, with his daughter, Liza, at his side. She is his booker and the stage manager.
Liza says they actually prefer small towns, because the audiences are thrilled to see the legend.
"It's pretty awesome that the theater in Pottsville would get such a huge name!" smiles Sara Silo, from Pottsville.
It you missed this live performance with Ed Asner, maybe you can catch another one in a small town near you soon. As they say in Hollywood, stay tuned.
To see a full schedule of Asner's show, visit the website for his show.