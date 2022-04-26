DELANO TWP., Pa. - A company that operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison wants to build a center in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township, Schuylkill County.
Firetree Ltd., based in Williamsport, is proposing a one-story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center on a vacant 11.5-acre site at 10 Shultz Drive, according to an application filed with Schuylkill County’s Planning and Zoning Office.
It would have 70 resident beds, though it says the center’s population would likely be fewer, and would employ about 25, the application says. Treatment would be by licensed counselors, with the average resident’s stay 30-90 days.
The proposal faces a hearing before Schuylkill’s Zoning Hearing Board at 6:30 p.m. May 4.
Firetree is requesting a special exception to build and operate the center on a site zoned industrial/commercial. The county zoning ordinance allows treatment centers in such a zone only by special exception.
The industrial/commercial zone is the only one in Schuylkill County that allows for use as a treatment center.
A second special exception request seeks to reduce the number of parking spaces from the 60 required by the county zoning ordinance to 37 proposed for the center.
The center would have treatment programs for clients, 18 or older, identified as having “a drug/alcohol abuse history which has led to difficulties in many areas of their lives, including family, work, legal, spiritual or social,” as determined through a drug/alcohol assessment or referral. It would be licensed by the state Health Department.
No one with “serious mental impairment, debilitating medical problems,” or those associated with violent criminal offenses such as arson, first-degree murder or sexual offenses, the application says.
The center would be monitored by multiple trained staff members at all hours of day and night, and the facility and surrounding grounds would have “comprehensive camera coverage,” it says.
Firetree Ltd. has a sales agreement for the land with MBC Development of Schuylkill Haven for $425,000, pending the rezoning, according to the application.
In a letter to the zoning board, Firetree says it has operated drug and alcohol inpatient treatment facilities for 25 years, including the Conewago Pottsville treatment center for 12 years.
“And while Firetree has rehabilitated thousands of clients at that property, its downtown location and small size pose significant restrictions,” the application says.
The company also operates treatment centers in Harrisburg, Scranton and five other locations in Pennsylvania, according to its website.
What makes the parcel “ideal” for Firetree’s proposed use is its easy access to Interstate 81, and the fact that it can accommodate not only a large structure for its residents, but also “ample outdoor recreation areas,” the application says.
“Its remote and wooded location is ideal for addiction treatment,” the application says.
The application says the project “would cause no disruption to the surrounding area,” with the parcel “largely shielded from view by landscaping and the wooded nature of the parcel.”
Neighboring parcels are vacant or have light industrial uses, with the closest residential neighborhood at least a half mile away, and from which the parcel is not visible, the application says.
"It also wouldn’t significantly increase light, noise, pollution or other potential nuisance. Traffic would not significantly increase, and all parking would be onsite.”
The center would have staggered working shifts that would mean only a small number of vehicles at a time would enter or leave.
Residents of the treatment center would not have access to their own vehicles and only enter and leave under the escort of employees, the application says.
“In short, applicant’s use will be largely imperceptible to its immediate neighbors and bring absolutely no change to the surrounding areas,” the application says.
George Bishop, identified in the application as Firetree’s general counsel, did not respond to telephone messages left over several days seeking comment. Neither did Firetree President Bill Brown nor Marketing Director Becca Slocum.
But in the letter to zoners, Bishop said, “Firetree Ltd.’s decades of past success in operating rehab facilities would guarantee that the proposed facility would be run with exceptional care, under the highest standards."