TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A person is behind bars after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in the Poconos, police say.

State troopers pulled over a vehicle Saturday for traffic violations in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, police said in a news release.

There were multiple indicators of criminal activity, and after a consent search, police found about 71.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana, authorities said.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and other drug-related offenses, and was jailed at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.