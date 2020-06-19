More counties in our area moved into the green phase of reopening in Pennsylvania.
Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties are three of the eight that moved into the least-restrictive zone on Friday.
Residents are still required to follow all CDC and health department guidelines, and masks are required for entering a business, but the green phase allows for gatherings of up to 250 people, and for most businesses, including salons, gyms and entertainment facilities, to open with restrictions.
Details: Phase guidelines for Pennsylvania's reopening plan
Meanwhile, 13 counties, including the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the southeastern region, are hoping to get the green light from Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday.
Wolf has been announcing on Fridays the next batch of counties that can move phases, a week ahead of when the change would go into effect.
Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach tweeted Thursday that the rolling two-week average of coronavirus cases in Berks fell below 200 for the first time since April. He followed that up with a "Green, here we come!" message.
In Northampton County, Executive Lamont McClure said he expects Wolf will say the county can also move to green on June 26.
Wolf has been making the announcements during a Friday afternoon news conference, streamed live here at WFMZ.com.