DELANO TWP., Pa. - An 8-year-old boy has died after being hit by a tractor trailer in Schuylkill County Wednesday morning.
The boy was operating an ATV in a private parking lot on the 100 block of Hazel Street in Delano Township at 11:40 a.m. when the crash happened, according to a news release from state police.
A tractor trailer entered the parking lot and turned behind a garage on the property at the same time the boy was on the ATV, state police said. The tractor-trailer's driver did not see the boy on the ATV and hit him, according to the news release.