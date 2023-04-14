EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An air of sadness hangs over the 100 block of Mill Creek Road in Stroud Township.

Brandee Grieco says she's too emotional to talk on camera, but gave us a picture of her 8-year-old son Herman Flood, who everyone calls Bud.

Greico says she was inside her house April 3 while her kids were playing with friends in a wooded area in the backyard.

She says all of a sudden, her youngest son ran in telling her something terrible had happened.

Greico says she went outside to find Bud disoriented and bleeding from the head. Bud was rushed to the emergency room and then flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest.

Grieco says despite countless prayers and tears, Bud succumbed to his injuries nine days later.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide, and police say this is an open and active investigation.

Investigators say all of the kids who were there when the shooting happened have been identified and that no adults were present.

Greico she has no idea where the BB gun came from or who fired it.

Grieco tells 69 News Bud was a wonderful, smiley kid who loved to ride bikes and read.

She says he was chosen as student of the week several times this year.

His funeral is Tuesday.