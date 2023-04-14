EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - An 8-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The boy was pronounced dead at the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

According to the Stroud Area Regional Police, they were called to the scene of the event on Monday April 3, 2023, at approximately 5:47 p.m. on the 100 block of Mill Creek Road in Stroud Township.

The boy was unconscious, with a head injury. He was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Detectives were called to investigate the scene because the cause of the injury was unknown.

The initial investigation revealed that multiple juveniles were in the playing area outside when the injury occurred, police said. No adults witnessed the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and revealed the victim’s injury was caused by a BB gun. Nobody else was injured.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The child's name will not be released at this time.