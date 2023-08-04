W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - An 83-year-old Berks County woman died Thursday after the car she was riding in rolled off Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County.

Lehigh County coroner Daniel Buglio said the woman, Ann Marie Zeall, was pronounced dead Thursday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

According to Buglio, the crash occurred around 1:25 p.m. on Route 61 South near East Adamsdale Road. Zeall was a passenger in the vehicle when it veered off the road before striking trees and rolling over, Buglio said.

The crash is under investigation by both the Lehigh County coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police.