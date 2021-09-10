JIM THORPE, Pa. - Carbon County residents held a remembrance service Friday to remember the sacrifice of first responders, law enforcement, fire companies and brave citizens.
It was held at Josiah White Park in Jim Thorpe.
The American Legion, the United Veterans organization, and county commissioners were some of the groups which took part in Friday's tribute.
They pledged to never forget.
"We remember those who perished that day and their families and friends who still shoulder that burden of that great loss," said Christine LeClair, Director of Veterans Affairs in Carbon County.
Participants observed a moment of silence and prayed for the victims' families.