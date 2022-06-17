SCRANTON, Pa. - Attorney General Josh Shapiro says nine people were arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, including an active police officer for Hanover Township, Northampton County.
The announcement of the arrests was made Friday. A report The Office of Attorney General Shapiro says the investigation began in December 2021 into the ringleaders of the organization, Gerinardo Rivera and Ramon Severino Fernandez.
“Today we took down a drug trafficking organization with direct ties to the flow of illegal drugs across our southern border,” said AG Shapiro.
The release says officials learned that Rivera and Fernandez were coordinating drug resupplies from a Mexican source and using an apartment in Wilkes-Barre as a stash house.
The owner of the stash house, Kevin Davis, is related to Rivera by marriage and is an active police officer for Hanover Township, Shapiro reports.
The investigation showed that Davis was aware of Rivera and Fernandez’s work and assisted them in the operation.
The six-month investigation resulted in the arrests of nine individuals, including Rivera, Fernandez, and Davis, Shapiro continued to report.
Agents also seized 10 pounds of meth worth over $600,000, 2.7 pounds or 63,000 doses of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and $15,063 in cash.
Gerinardo Rivera, Ramon Severino Fernandez, Carlos Vasquez, Andrew Pope, Kevin Davis, and William Breha have been charged with possession with intent to distribute, corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and criminal use of communications facility.
Mark Finley, Scott Knox, and Erin McNew have been charged with criminal use of communications facility and criminal solicitation.