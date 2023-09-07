911 centers in Carbon, Monroe, and Schuylkill counties are currently unable to accept cell phone calls or voiceover IP calls due to an outage.

The communication centers are able to accept land line calls, and their radio and paging systems are working. In the three counties, emergency crews are being asked to staff fire and EMS stations.

If you can't reach 911, you can call your local fire department, police department, or EMS agency to report an emergency. You can text 911 and then your emergency.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says the issue is due to Verizon experiencing a widespread outage affecting 911. PEMA says repair crews are working on a fix.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management in Stroudsburg says Monroe County community members experiencing an emergency should use the following numbers to report an emergency and call for emergency assistance:

Text: 9-1-1

Phone: 570-992-9911

If callers receive a busy signal, they are asked to please keep trying. Technicians are working to try to resolve this outage as quickly as possible, according to the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management.

In Carbon County, the East Penn Township Volunteer Fire Department says to call East Penn Fire Company for fire emergencies at 610-377-3322 until further notice.

The Palmerton Fire Department says to call your local fire department, ambulance station, or police department to report an emergency:

Palmerton Fire Department 610-826-5100

Palmerton Ambulance 610-826-7609

Palmerton Police 610-826-4055

PEMA listed other counties affected by the outage:

- Bradford

- Clinton

- Lackawanna

- Luzerne

- Lycoming

- Pike

- Snyder

- Sullivan

- Susquehanna

- Tioga

- Wayne

- Wyoming

- Columbia

- Montour

This story will be updated.