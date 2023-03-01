After more than a century of admiration, the United Presbyterian Church in Pottsville is selling two of its beloved Tiffany Windows. But the congregation doesn't look at it so much as selling as sharing. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has more in part two of her series on the River of Life windows.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - United Presbyterian Church members prayed for the funds to replace their heating system and say what they got was a case of divine intervention.

"We had hardly started thinking about actually selling the windows and the Allentown Art Museum contacted us," said United Presbyterian Buildings and Grounds Chair Al Matz.

Matz says the church had turned away previous offers. But after hearing the history of the Allentown Art Museum, the congregation took it as a sign it was time to sell two River of Life Tiffany windows in its sanctuary.

"There's incredible symmetry," said Max Weintraub, President and CEO of the Allentown Art Museum. "Part of this museum is housed in the former First Presbyterian Church of Allentown."

Once the agreement was made, the planning process began.

"They had a lift which was outside that they could get up and get a close look at the outside of the windows. And being a Tiffany window, there's different layers of the glass and you could actually see," said Matz.

Each window consists of six panels.

It will take several days for a team of experts and conservators to carefully remove each panel and replace them with clear glass.

"Transparency will then be applied to that glass so that to the untrained eye, it will look precisely like the windows themselves," said Weintraub.

The Tiffany windows will then be boxed up and sent off to be restored.

Lindsy Parrott with Long Island City's Neustadt Museum has spent her career studying Tiffany glass and is a consultant on the art museum's window acquisition.

Parrott says the United Presbyterian windows are in good shape, despite their age.

"What will happen is that cracks will be glued and dirt will be removed," said Parrott.

But before the restoration of the windows is complete, the Allentown Art Museum must prepare the perfect space to exhibit them.

"These aren't just objects that we hang on a wall," said Weintraub. "These are 14-foot-tall windows that are meant to be illuminated from one side and so they represent a very unique challenge."

It's a challenge that Weintraub says the museum is excited to meet and one that will define it. He says the restored windows will become an important pilgrimage site for Tiffany lovers and for those who want to share in the history of our region.

The congregants of United Presbyterian say the deal will allow them to pay for their heating system, continue programs like the food pantry, and possibly purchase an elevator to help older congregants and people with disabilities attend services.

They say the windows turned out to be a blessing for everyone.

"It's not us selling the windows as much as sharing them with a lot more people and just being able to enjoy the beauty of them," said Matz.

The Allentown Art Museum will kick off a fundraising campaign this summer to allow community members to take part in the acquisition.

For more information on the windows and donating to their restoration visit the museum's website.