Lawyers for the accused killer Bryan Kohberger say they want to see more of what the prosecution's got.

They want access to additional investigative records used to justify the arrest of the Monroe County man on charges he killed four Idaho college students.

They say that information is key to their defense. Tuesday, Kohberger's lawyers pushed for that in Latah County court in Idaho. It comes one day after the prosecution revealed that it plans to seek the death penalty.

The defense is requesting documents related to Kohberger's cellphone data - that supposedly pinged near the victims' rental home - the DNA collected on the knife sheath allegedly connecting him to the crime, decisions made about the make and model of the suspect's car, and the training underwent by some officers involved in the investigation.

They say all of it is critical to trying to prove Kohberger's innocence.

"This is not a fishing expedition," said Anne Taylor, Kohberger's attorney. "These are real items that are really necessary to investigate this case and prepare Mr. Kohberger's defense."

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger wore a black suit as Taylor requested evidence to defend the Monroe County man against claims he killed four University of Idaho students last November. One piece pertains to the training of three officers involved in the investigation, who interviewed critical witnesses.

"These are officers who made decisions about the interviews, made decisions about evidence, and conducted other claims of investigations," said Taylor.

The prosecution, meantime, says those officers will not be called as witnesses at trial and that their training records are not necessary.

"These kinds of battles happen from time to time, and it's a process of the defense, perhaps, foreshadowing the defendant's intended line of defense," explained Dave Leroy, Idaho's former attorney general.

"It's certainly possible that we do not know all of the DNA evidence that's been collected or that may become significant in this case," he went on to say. "On the other hand, it appears that the prosecution's theory of this case would make it a little unlikely that DNA from any of the victims was found in Kohberger's area, because the prosecution's theory of this case was that he secretly stalked these people with whom he had no relationship, and then broke in at night, killing them without having ever interacted with him."

Leroy anticipates there will be more of these battles for evidence leading up to trial.

"Remember, too, that the defense will have to hire its own experts, analyze the cell tower information, the DNA information, perhaps, information related to social media and computer technology," added Leroy.

Kohberger's latest court appearance comes one day after the prosecution revealed it will seek the death penalty. That could entail execution by firing squad if he's convicted and sentenced to death and if the state cannot get drugs needed for lethal injection. Leroy says it changes the nature of the case.

"You have to ask people about their moral feelings about the death penalty and the invoking of death penalty," he said. "In some cases, some prosecutors will file those kinds of notices, and their doing that makes it more likely that the defense is interested in pleading guilty to some lesser condition of sentencing, such as life imprisonment."

Leroy provided context as to why the death penalty is being sought by the prosecution.

"He believes that the crime is sufficiently heinous, shows no remorse, was dreadfully committed and indicates some potential likelihood that the alleged killer could kill again, and there are no mitigating circumstances, so he, on behalf of the citizens in his jurisdiction, indicated that he will intend to seek the death penalty in this case, although he could reverse that decision later," explained Leroy.

Another key piece of Tuesday's hearing: The judge sternly warned that if cameras continue to focus on Kohberger in court hearings, they will be asked to leave.

"We've had some issues with people pushing the envelope, particularly focusing on the table where council sits," said Judge John Judge. "You're not to turn the cameras towards the top of those tables, and if you do that, you're going to have to leave the courtroom."

Leroy says the warning came likely because the judge wants Kohberger to have a fair trial, not one conducted by body language experts analyzing Kohberger's every blink and people on social media.

Kohberger's trial is slated to start in early October, though Leroy says he thinks it will get pushed to next spring. That's due to the sheer number of documents and information being requested now and what will likely be requested in the weeks to come.