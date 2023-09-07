JIM THORPE, Pa. - From a three-dimensional rose, to multi-colored geometrical abstracts, and the avant-garde, the work of artist Shozo Nagano is no stranger to prestigious art and private exhibits across the country and in the homes of Jim Thorpe's John Bushnell.

"He did some unique things in his paintings, he did these shaped canvas formats," Bushnell explained while we looked at his wall of art.

Born in Kanazawa, Japan in 1928, Nagano moved from New York to Jim Thorpe in 1980, where he befriended fellow artist Bushnell.

"A wonderful spirituality that he engaged with, with people who came into his studio," Bushnell said.

Using contorted male bodies draped in sheets, or nude, Shozo tackled the AIDS crisis of the 1980's.

He died at the age of 79 in 2007, but Bushnell says Shozo's Jim Thorpe legacy is alive and well, including at the Anita Shapolsky Art Foundation, founded because of Shozo.

Aside from being an artist he was also a master gardener. He created an intricate garden along Race Street, a space now maintained by John and his wife. This is also where there will be a dedication to him this weekend. On Sunday the Dimmick Memorial Library is also hosting a Shozo art show and garden party.

Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency head Michelle Gallagher coordinated the celebration, which is open to all.

"Shozo left a legacy of kindliness and humanity through his works, creative and living. So, it was good for us and the community to honor that," she said.

It's also a way to showcase Shozo to a new audience.

"People when they see it, they'll walk away with a new feeling that they really haven't felt before," Bushnell said.

The library's art show runs from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., the garden dedication is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the garden party is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.