MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A crash in the Poconos left two vehicles and a business severely damaged.
Pocono Rocks, an indoor recreation center with a café, shared photos of the scene and aftermath in Mount Pocono Wednesday night.
A car ended up inside the building after smashing through the front doors and large glass windows. An SUV was also damaged and ended up just outside of the building.
Shattered glass, debris and a smashed lamp post littered the ground around the scene in the 1400 block of Route 611.
Pocono Rocks said no one in the building was injured, and posted hours indicate the facility is closed on Wednesdays.
The business has started cleaning up, and said it is working on plans to rebuild.
Police have not said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.