Alarming new details about Bryan Kohberger are coming to light.

The man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now believed to have been in contact with one of the victims prior to the deadly stabbings.

Investigators believe Kohberger, who's from the Poconos, sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram just two weeks before the killings.

An investigator tells People that an account believed to belong to Kohberger sent a message to one of the female victims, asking how she was.

When he didn't get a response, he sent more messages, the report says.

It's not clear if the victim ever saw the DMs.

What is clear though is investigators say Kohberger knew about the victims before the killings took place.

The affidavit revealed the phone associated with Kohberger was in the vicinity of the victims' home multiple times in the months leading up to the stabbings.

Also prior to the November killings, Kohberger revealed to a neighbor in the same on-campus housing as him that he took a DNA test. There's now speculation that that test helped in the investigation.

The neighbor talked with the Idaho Statesman saying he learned of Kohberger's DNA test in August of last year.

That piece of information is backing growing reports that investigators used public genealogy databases to tie Kohberger to the crimes.

In the affidavit, investigators said a knife sheath was left behind the night the students were killed. Investigators say they used DNA from the button of the knife sheath as well as trash from Kohberger's family home in the Poconos to have probable cause to arrest him.

Now, Kohberger's entire life is under a microscope. Posts that have resurfaced since his arrest describe a man who struggled with mental health and the ability to feel remorse.

Specifically, one post obtained by the New York Times wrote that he could do whatever he wanted with "little remorse." Another said he had no emotions.

In posts dating back to his teenage years, he wrote that he had no self-worth and had constant thoughts of suicide. The posts were written on a form called Tapatalk, previously known as Yuku.

According to the New York Times, Kohberger was tied to the posts through his birthday, his username which matches an email address for Kohberger and the location listed on the account.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in Monroe County on Dec. 30, and was taken back to Idaho a few days later.

He has maintained his innocence through his lawyer and is expected to be back in court in June.