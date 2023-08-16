Accused killer and Poconos native Bryan Kohberger is scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Idaho later this week.

Friday's pre-trial hearing will deal with several motions, including a defense motion to vacate his indictment.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the victim's families, and Kohberger's family, can watch Friday's hearing remotely if they can't make it in person.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November.

Police arrested him at his parents' home in Monroe County in December.